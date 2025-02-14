Bluesky Sees 22% User Surge After Initial Post-Election Spike

Bluesky, the platform that was dubbed “Blue Heaven” for left-leaning users ditching Elon Musk’s X, has maintained its post-2024 election momentum, according to new data shared with TheWrap on Friday.

The app averaged 2.83 million global daily users for the first week of February, according to data from market research company Sensor Tower. That represents a 22% increase from the first week of December, when the app averaged 2.33 million daily users, and a 6.3% increase from where Bluesky was during the first week of 2025.

In a matter of weeks following the election, Bluesky enjoyed rapid growth as some X users fled what was once Twitter. The reason? Donald Trump, who Musk publicly backed and spent more than $250 million to help get back into the White House, beat Kamala Harris.

To boycott the Musk-Trump alliance, those disenchanted X users turned to Bluesky and Threads — which is run by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has also had a warm relationship with the president recently. A number of celebrities ditched X, including “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill and “Sons of Anarchy” actor Chad Lindberg.

Other celebs who made the switch to Bluesky include: Gabrielle Union, who announced her exit from X with a photoshopped letter; Stephen King; Ben Stiller, who posts a lot about his New York Knicks; and Barbra Streisand.

A laundry list of media personalities took their talents to Bluesky as well. The Washington Post’s Jen Rubin, MSNBC’s Katie Phang, former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, MSNBC’s Joy Reid, and former CNN host Don Lemon. They’ve all had a fair amount to say about Trump, the election and Musk since joining Bluesky.

Still, those praying for X’s downfall have not had their invocations answered. X offset the users it lost with a healthy batch of new ones soon after the election, with the app enjoying a 27% increase in users. Sensor Tower data showed X had 25 million daily users in the U.S. a few weeks after the election. Plus, more advertisers, such as Disney and Apple, have recently resumed spending ad money on the app.







