Michael C. Hall Celebrates First Day of Production for ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ | Video

Production is officially underway for “Dexter: Resurrection,” and star Michael C. Hall is just as excited about it as his longtime fans.

“I am on the set for the first official day of production for ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ — It’s happening,” Hall said in a video posted to official “Dexter” social media accounts on Friday. “I’m looking forward to taking another thrill ride and when all is said and done to you taking the ride with us. Stay tuned.”

Hello again, Dexter Morgan 🩸 #DexterResurrection is officially in production 🎬 pic.twitter.com/06vOYkBqp6 — Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) January 17, 2025

Hall will reprise his role as the titular character Dexter, whom he played for eight seasons on the original “Dexter” Showtime series. “Dexter: Resurrection” is set in the present day, following up on “Dexter: New Blood,” which followed Dexter in a new locale after his initial series’ finale. “Dexter: Resurrection” is expected to launch in summer 2025.

In addition to starring in “Dexter: Resurrection,” Hall also lent his voice to “Dexter” prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin,” in which Hall voices the murderous inner monologue of young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson).

The prequel series centers on young Dexter, who follows the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), as he begins his quest to find and kill those who deserve to be eliminated from society, per the official logline. Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson also star in “Dexter: Original Sin,” alongside special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Since its launch, “Dexter: Original Sin” became Showtime’s most-streamed premiere in history with more than 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers.