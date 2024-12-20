‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Becomes Showtime’s Most Streamed Premiere With Over 2.1 Million Global Cross-Platform Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Dexter: Original Sin,” has become Showtime’s most streamed premiere in history with more than 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers, according to internal data from Paramount+.

The drama series, which comes from showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, is also the most socialed premiere for the network ever, with 657,000 interactions.

The title for Showtime’s most-streamed premiere was previously held by “Yellowackets” Season 2, which brought in 1.3 million viewers in its debut last year.

“Dexter: Original Sin” is a prequel series that follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) in 1991 Miami as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. Original “Dexter” star Michael C. Hall narrates the action.

“When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness,” the logline states. “With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

In addition to Gibson and Slater, the series stars Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey.

New episodes air Fridays on Paramount+ with Showtime, with a two-episode drop slated for Dec. 20.