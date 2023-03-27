The sophomore chapter’s debut drew in nearly 2 million viewers

The anticipation for “Yellowjackets” Season 2 certainly paid off as the sophomore season debuted to nearly 2 million viewers across Showtime platforms.

The episode marked a 40% uptick from the Season 1 finale of Showtime’s coming-of-age drama, which brought in 1.3 million viewers, and also exceeded the series high previously set by Season 1 Episode 9, whose penultimate episode drew in 1.4 million viewers. The Season 2 premiere also saw a 110% uptick from viewership for the November 2021 series premiere, which Showtime said was more than doubled by the Season 1 finale.

The Season 2 debut also marked the highest-rated sophomore premiere for the network in more than 10 years. The episode is also the no. 1 season debut to date on streaming and on demand, breaking the record previously held by “Dexter: New Blood.”

During its first season, “Yellowjackets” averaged 5 million weekly viewers, per Showtime, marking the highest viewership for a freshman series on the network since the 2016 launch of “Billions.”

“’Yellowjackets’ broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement. “By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama.”

Straddling two timelines, the adult characters are played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Warren Kole and Peter Gadiot while the younger versions of the characters are played by Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Jack DePew, Ben Scott, Kevin Alves, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson and Jane Widdop. Elijah Wood joins the Season 2 to cast as a citizen detective named Walter.

The action-packed series releases new episodes of its sophomore season Fridays on Showtime’s streaming platform while each episode’s linear airing will premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The eight-episode series will debut its season finale on streaming May 12 and it will air May 14 on Showtime.

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 Episode 1 is now available to stream on the Showtime streaming service.