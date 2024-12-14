‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Prequel Series?

“Dexter: Original Sin” brings fans back to the serial killer they all know and (perhaps worth examining) love, but he’s wearing a different face this time around.

No, not literally. Dexter Morgan isn’t that kind of psychopath. He just has urges to kill people, and in the prequel series now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (premiering on-air on Showtime this Sunday), we see how he learns to deal with those urges, and implement the Code that his father creates for him to do it somewhat safely.

There are plenty of characters you’ll recognize in the series, but all new faces, so let’s run them down, shall we?