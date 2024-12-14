‘Dexter: Original Sin’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Prequel Series?

“Dexter: Original Sin” brings fans back to the serial killer they all know and (perhaps worth examining) love, but he’s wearing a different face this time around.
No, not literally. Dexter Morgan isn’t that kind of psychopath. He just has urges to kill people, and in the prequel series now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (premiering on-air on Showtime this Sunday), we see how he learns to deal with those urges, and implement the Code that his father creates for him to do it somewhat safely.
There are plenty of characters you’ll recognize in the series, but all new faces, so let’s run them down, shall we?
Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson)
Since “Dexter: Original Sin” centers on Dexter Morgan as a teen, Patrick Gibson plays the serial killer this time around. You’ll recognize him from Netflix’s “The OA” or maybe “Shadow and Bone.”
Harry Morgan (Christian Slater)
Harry Morgan is Dexter’s father, played by James Remar in the original series, and in this series, played by Christian Slater. The actor is a legend, starring in films like “Heathers,” “True Romance,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and several TV series (most notably his Golden Globe nominated role in “Mr. Robot”).
Debra Morgan (Molly Brown)
Deb is Dexter’s little sister, played in the original series by Jennifer Carpenter. In her younger version, she’s played by Molly Brown, who’s appeared in episodes of “Billions” and “Evil,” as well as in the Netflix film “Senior Year.”
Detective Maria LaGuerta (Christina Milian)
Maria LaGuerta is one of the few completely new characters for “Dexter: Original Sin,” and she’s a detective who’s pretty unimpressed with how the homicide unit prioritizes cases. Luna Lauren Velez originated the role. Now, she’s played by actress and singer Christina Milian, who most recently starred in Netflix’s “Meet Me Next Christmas.”
Tanya Martin (Sarah Michelle Gellar)
Tanya Martin runs the forensics department, and immediately becomes Dexter’s work mentor. She’s played by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Cruel Intentions” and “Scooby-Doo” icon Sarah Michelle Gellar, returning to TV once more after “Wolf Pack.”
Captain Aaron Spencer (Patrick Dempsey)
Aaron Spencer is the Captain of Miami Metro in 1991, and Harry Morgan’s boss. He’s played by “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Patrick Dempsey, in a very different character than McDreamy.
Detective Angel Batista (James Martinez)
Yes, Angel returns in “Dexter: Original Sin” too. Here, he’s played by James Martinez, who previously starred in “One Day at a Time” and the film “Run All Night.” David Zayez played the character in the original series.
Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu)
Masuka is back too (the whole gang really stays together for a long time). In “Original Sin,” he’s played by Alex Shimizu, who you might recognize from “The Blacklist” or “The Terror.” C.S. Lee played Masuka in the original series.
Detective Bobby Wyatt (Reno Wilson)
Bobby is Harry’s partner at work and his best friend. He’s played by Reno Wilson, best known for starring in “Good Girls” as Stan Hill, and “Mike & Molly” as Officer Carl McMillan.
Dexter Morgan — Voice (Michael C. Hall)
Yes, the original Dexter Morgan is back in “Original Sin” too, but mostly just in voiceover form. “Six Feet Under” and “Safe” star Michael C. Hall once again gives his voice to the serial killer’s inner monologue.