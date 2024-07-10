Michael Latt’s Killer Sentenced to 35 Years to Life in Prison

“Today brings a measure of closure to a deeply painful chapter for Mr. Latt’s family, friends and our entire community,” L.A. district attorney George Gascón says

Michael Latt attends in New York City in June 2023
Michael Latt attends in New York City in June 2023 (Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Values Partnerships)

Jameelah Elena Michl, the woman who fatally shot noted film marketing advisor Michael Latt last November, was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kerry White handed down the maximum possible sentence to 37-year-old Michl, who plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary in June.

She was arrested on site on Nov. 27, 2023, after fatally shooting Latt and had been held on $3 million bail ever since. According to the L.A. District Attorney’s Office, Michl targeted Latt for being friends with the woman she was stalking, “A Thousand and One” director A.V. Rockwell, who had obtained numerous restraining orders against her.

Read Next
Gifts, Suicide Letters and a Glock: Filmmaker A.V. Rockwell's Restraining Order Against Accused Killer

Latt’s brother is Franklin Latt, CAA’s head of talent, and his mother is Michelle Satter, the Sundance Institute veteran who was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at this year’s Governors Awards.

His many clients included Ava DuVernay’s Array, Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix and Annapurna Pictures. Latt was also the founder and CEO of Lead With Love, an organization dedicated to social change that received write-ups in Forbes, Rolling Stone and many other outlets.

“Today brings a measure of closure to a deeply painful chapter for Mr. Latt’s family, friends and our entire community,” district attorney George Gascón said in a post-sentencing statement.

Gascón lauded Latt as “a tireless advocate for social justice,” adding: “His legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just and inclusive society.”

Michelle Satter, A.V. Rockwell, and Michael Latt attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One"
Read Next
Michael Latt's Accused Killer Also Stalked Sundance Winner AV Rockwell: 'My Glock Is Loaded'

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.