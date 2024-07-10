Michael Latt’s Killer Sentenced to 35 Years to Life in Prison

Jameelah Elena Michl, the woman who fatally shot noted film marketing advisor Michael Latt last November, was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kerry White handed down the maximum possible sentence to 37-year-old Michl, who plead guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary in June.

She was arrested on site on Nov. 27, 2023, after fatally shooting Latt and had been held on $3 million bail ever since. According to the L.A. District Attorney’s Office, Michl targeted Latt for being friends with the woman she was stalking, “A Thousand and One” director A.V. Rockwell, who had obtained numerous restraining orders against her.

Latt’s brother is Franklin Latt, CAA’s head of talent, and his mother is Michelle Satter, the Sundance Institute veteran who was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at this year’s Governors Awards.

His many clients included Ava DuVernay’s Array, Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix and Annapurna Pictures. Latt was also the founder and CEO of Lead With Love, an organization dedicated to social change that received write-ups in Forbes, Rolling Stone and many other outlets.

“Today brings a measure of closure to a deeply painful chapter for Mr. Latt’s family, friends and our entire community,” district attorney George Gascón said in a post-sentencing statement.

Gascón lauded Latt as “a tireless advocate for social justice,” adding: “His legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just and inclusive society.”