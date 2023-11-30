The woman charged with killing Michael Latt, the social activist and son of two prominent Hollywood parents, stalked A.V. Rockwell, the director of Sundance winner “A Thousand and One,” according to the Los Angeles D.A. and court documents.

Jameelah Michl was charged Thursday with shooting and killing Latt, son of Sundance Institute director Michelle Satter and film producer David Latt. The D.A. said she killed him due to his friendship with a woman that Michl was stalking.

Rockwell got a restraining order against Michl in June, according to court documents. The documents said that Michl had been lead actor Teyana Taylor’s stand-in in “A Thousand and One,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2023. The movie is the story of a mother and son navigating the foster care system in New York City.

Rockwell claimed in the restraining order request that Michl harassed her on Twitter and Instagram, fabricating posts from anonymous accounts and doctoring images to falsely represent her “insulting high-profile Black women, some of whom I have worked with professionally.”

“She falsely implied that I once sold drugs and hate Black men in order to publicly damage my reputation,” the request continued. “Her clear goal is to sabotage my public image, derail my career, hurt the release of my movie and ruin my professional relationships.”

Latt was killed after Michl forced her way into his home in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. According to the D.A.’s office, “It also is alleged that another person, other than the accomplice, was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary.” Latt lived with his girlfriend.

The D.A. alleged that Michl went to Latt’s home, targeting him “for being friends with a woman she was stalking,” according to its statement. “She allegedly knocked on the door, forcing herself into the residence once it was opened by one of the occupants.”

Michl allegedly used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot and kill Latt. She faces one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, according to the L.A. County District Attorneys Office.

Rockwell said in her restraining order request against Michl that she would receive letters and emails from her saying she owned a gun and detailing her “intentions to use it against herself.”

“My Glock is loaded as write this,” Michl allegedly said. “One pull of the trigger and I’ll be free.”

Rockwell also received numerous gifts from Michl, including an Aladdin necklace, a “best director ever” mug, a Black Lives Matter hoodie and a photo of Langston Hughes.

“I probably went a bit overboard with the gift box LOL,” Jameelah Michl writes in a letter to A.V. Rockwell, as included in court documents obtained by TheWrap.

Michl faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors are recommending that Michl be held on $3 million bail.

Latt was the CEO of social justice organization Lead With Love.

“Our hearts ache for the loss of a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “It is devastating to see a life cut short, especially one dedicated to fighting for a more just society. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that the pursuit of justice is a collective responsibility that we must all share.”

Michl’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.