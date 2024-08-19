Michael Madsen Arrested for Domestic Battery

Actor Michael Madsen, 66, was arrested this weekend for domestic battery, a Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station jailer told TheWrap. Madsen allegedly pushed his wife DeAnna and locked her out of their Malibu home late Friday night, according to media reports, with his arrest coming around 1:15 a.m., according to jail records reviewed by TheWrap.

“It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both,” a spokesperson for Madsen said in a statement to the media.

The actor was booked on misdemeanor domestic battery and released on $20,000 bond, returning to his home, his spokesperson told TheWrap.

Madsen has been a frequent collaborator of director Quentin Tarantino, beginning with “Reservoir Dogs.” His role as Mr. Blonde was Madsen’s breakout part, creating an iconic scene where his sadistic character cut off a police officer’s ear and doused him in gasoline while “Stuck In The Middle With You” played.

Beyond “Reservoir Dogs,” Madsen appeared in Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The prolfic actor is also known for his work in films including “Donnie Brasco” and “Thelma & Louise.”

The actor was previously sentenced to four days in prison in 2019 following an arrest for driving under the influence. His son Hudson died in 2022 in what was believed tobe a suicide. He was arrested for trespassing a month later.