Mike Flanagan’s Cult Hit Thriller ‘Hush’ Coming to Digital Platforms From Shout! Studios

“Hush,” arguably one of filmmaker Mike Flanagan’s most ruthlessly efficient thrillers, is headed to digital.

The movie, which premiered at South by Southwest in March 2016 and debuted on Netflix a month later, follows a deaf-mute woman (Kate Siegel) who is terrorized by an intruder (John Gallagher Jr.). Thus far it has only been available on Netflix. But starting on August 27, you can rent or own the movie digitally via Shout! Studios, through a collaboration with Flanagan, Intrepid Pictures and Blumhouse. It will be available through all major digital platforms.

Said Flanagan in an official statement, “’Hush’ is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I’m so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally. I’ve always loved how Shout! Studios champions and treasures their titles, and I also cannot wait for what’s to come … fans of ‘Hush’ are going to have much to celebrate!”

As part of the announcement, it was teased that “Shout! Studios and Mike Flanagan will announce additional news in the coming months,” which hopefully means (fingers crossed) an actual, really-for-real physical home video release of “Hush.” Is a 4K UHD disc too much to ask?

“Hush” would be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with Netflix, which would include feature films “Gerald’s Game” and “Before I Wake” (which the streamer rescued from legal purgatory, releasing it two years after it was completed) and series “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass,” “The Midnight Club” and most recently “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Since then, Flanagan has decamped. He’s currently working on a reinvention of “The Exorcist” franchise for Universal and Blumhouse and has an ambitious adaptation of Stephen King’s fantasy epic “The Dark Tower” in the works for Amazon.

If you haven’t seen “Hush,” it really is a killer little movie and now you can watch it on any platform you desire!