Neon Secures Worldwide Rights to Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Movie ‘Shelby Oaks’

Neon is continuing its commitment to horror.

The studio, which currently has “Longlegs” in theaters, has acquired the worldwide rights to “Shelby Oaks,” written and directed by filmmaker and YouTube creator Chris Stuckmann in his directorial debut. The movie will premiere at Fantasia Fest on Saturday.

Described by Neon as a “documentary found footage crossover,” “Shelby Oaks” stars Camille Sullivan, Brendan Sexton III and Sarah Durn. The film was produced by Stuckmann, Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead, and Cameron Burns for Paper Street Pictures. Executive producers are Trevor Macy and Melinda Nishioka for Intrepid Pictures with Mike Flanagan, Adam F. Goldberg, Paul Holbrook, Sean E. DeMott and Tony Killough. Neon will release the film theatrically in the US and handle international sales.

According to the official synopsis, “Shelby Oaks,” Mia (Sullivan) as she frantically searches for her sister Riley (Durn), who ominously disappeared in the last tape of her investigative series, Paranormal Paranoids.

“Shelby Oaks” launched in 2022 via a Kickstarter campaign that raised $1.39 million in under a month, making it the most-funded horror film ever on the platform. Stuckmann is most widely known for his YouTube videos, where he reviews movies and talks about cinema.

The deal was negotiated by NEON’s Vice President of Acquisitions & Production Jason Wald with Paper Street Pictures’ CEO Aaron B. Koontz on behalf of the filmmakers.

Neon, in addition to “Longlegs,” has “Cuckoo,” starring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, opening later this summer and has slated “The Monkey,” from “Longlegs” filmmaker Osgood Perkins, for early next year. This fall they are also launching the Palme d’Or-winning “Anora” and have recently secured the rights to Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” follow-up “Alpha.” Earlier this year they also released “Immaculate,” a terrific horror movie starring and produced by Sydney Sweeney.