Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to star in Paramount Pictures’ modern update of “An Officer and a Gentleman,” the studio announced Friday.

Dana Fox wrote the latest draft of the script. The original draft was written by Matt Johnson.

Temple Hill is producing.

The 1982 film, which catapulted Richard Gere and Debra Winger to stardom, follows a young Navy Officer candidate (Gere) as he navigates the challenges of his training under the guidance of a tough drill sergeant (played by the late Louis Gossett Jr.). Along the way, he finds love with a local woman (Winger) from the nearby town.

The original film was nominated for six Academy Awards and won two, with Gossett Jr.’s performance earning him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The film became a classic, known for it’s ending featuring the song “Up Where We Belong,” which won Best Original Song.

Up next, Teller stars with Anya Taylor-Joy in Apple Studios’ “The Gorge,” which was directed by Scott Derrickson. Teller also recently wrapped production on the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” in which he stars as Jackson attorney John Branca.

Miles Teller is repped by CAA.

