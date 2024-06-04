You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Millie Bobby Brown-led “Damsel” slayed its way into Netflix’s top 10 most-popular movie list of all time.

The action flick debuted as the No. 8 most-watched English film on the streamer with 137.2 million views in its first 87 days on Netflix, exceeding viewership for Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother,” which now sits in the No. 9 spot on the list with 136.4 million views, as well as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which stands in the tenth spot with 136.3 million views. As “Damsel” rose to the streamer’s most-watched movie ranks, it booted out “Extraction” from the top 10.

Likewise, “Bridgerton” Season 3 waltzed towards the most popular TV list of all time as it logged 11.6 million views during the week of May 27, bringing its total views to 82 million.

As anticipation builds for the second half of Season 3, which debuts June 13, “Bridgerton” Season 3 is poised to enter the most-watched English TV shows list and boot off “The Witcher” Season 1, which currently sits in the No. 10 spot with 83 million views. For reference, “Bridgerton” Season 1 sits in the No. 4 spot with 113.3 million views while Season 2 ranks as the ninth most-watched TV series with 93.8 million views.

Once again, “Bridgerton” Season 3 sat atop the week’s most-watched English TV series, boosting Season 2 and Season 1 to come in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, with 4 million views each, while “Bridgerton” spin-off series “Queen Charlotte” came in at No. 10 with 3.1 million views.

Docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” came in second place on the TV list with 8.8 million views, and was followed by limited series “Eric,” which came in third place with 6.8 million views, while “Jurassic World: Chaos Theory” ranked as the fourth most-watched series of the week with 5.1 million views.

In movies, Jennifer Lopez’s “Atlas” topped the top 10 film list with 31.6 million views. “Mother of the Bride”, starring Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove and Chad Michael Murray, held onto the no. 4 spot with 6.2M views. The kids animated feature “Thelma the Unicorn” moved to No. 5 with 5.6 million views.