Shonda Rhimes gave fans a little hint at what they can expect from “Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 2, calling the final episodes of the season a “sexy” and “surprising” journey that brought tears to her eyes.

Rhimes dropped all the details about Netflix’s beloved romance series during an appearance on “Today” on Tuesday.

“We’re very secretive about it but I will say it is sexy and surprising in many ways,” Rhimes dished. “And also, I cried at the end. I found it very moving — and I don’t always cry. So I really got into it.”

For the first time in the franchise’s history, Netflix split up the new season into two parts. The first four episodes dropped in May, while the final four episodes of the season hit June 13.

She added that overall, Season 3 Part 2 is a “beautiful story.”

Shonda Rhimes speaks on TODAY about part two of season 3 of #Bridgerton: “It is sexy and surprising, in many ways.” pic.twitter.com/9ndqKiFqmL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2024

The series, which is based on books written by Julia Quinn, has grown a loyal fan base, which keeps the show on Netflix’s list of its most-watched programs. As TheWrap previously reported, “Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 1 raked in 25.3 million views during the week of May 20. And in anticipation of the second portion of the season, past seasons of “Bridgerton” and its prequel “Queen Charlotte” got a boost in views — Season 1 landed as the second most-watched show of the week with 6.4 million views and Season 2 clinched the No. 4 spot with 5.3 million views.

The full cast of “Bridgerton” Season 3, Part 2 includes Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, Ruth Gemmel as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma.