“Bridgerton” is finally back, and Season 3 is diving into love stories of both fan-favorites and new arrivals.

While Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) get their time in the spotlight to explore their friends-to-lovers journey, “Bridgerton” Season 3 also extends the storylines of beloved favorites — yes, including Kanthony.

New cast member Hannah Dodd is introduced just in time for Francesca Bridgerton to make her societal debut, while fans might see side characters like Cressida and Will Mondrich in a different light.

For a full breakdown of all the characters in Season 3 of “Bridgerton” — and where you’ve seen each actor before — see below.