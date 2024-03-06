Millie Bobby Brown segued nicely into a discussion of how hardcore a Swiftie she is by declaring her 20s a new era. The “Stranger Things” star turned 20 on Feb. 19.

The actress appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday as part of the press cycle to promote her new Netflix film “Damsel” out March 8 on the streamer.

“I feel very excited to be 20. It’s like a new era as Taylor Swift would say,” she told Clarkson, who asked her if she attended the Eras tour.

“I am hardcore. I know exactly where she is at all times,” Brown added before she revealed which city she visited to watch Swift.

Clarkson joked that some might call that a stalker, but Brown countered, saying it is “loosely based.”

“But no, I love Taylor. I went to the Eras tour and it was the most amazing experience. The fans there are just so, they’re the same as me. We love her that much,” she explained. “And you know how she does a surprise song each show? So we have like a board, me and my sister, and we cross out the songs that she’s done. So we know which songs are left so that we know what she’s gonna do next.”

As of her new leg on the international tour, which began in February in Tokyo, Swift has declared that the no-repeat rule for the songs is out the window. She has also started to do mashups of more than two acoustic songs per set, with combinations of at most four songs in the Australian cities.

“So when I went to my show, I went to Ohio. I flew there solely for Taylor, and she played ‘evermore’ and I collapsed to the ground,” Brown said. “It was pretty crazy, but it was an amazing experience.”