Ratings: Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals-Clinching Victory Trounces Competition

Hang in there, “AGT”

On Tuesday, the Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971. The Suns, making only their third NBA Finals appearance, lost four straight games after winning the first two at home. The Bucks are the first team to go down 0-2 in the Finals and then win the next four since the Miami Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks in 2006.

The Milwaukee Bucks closed out their first NBA championship in 50 years last night, defeating the Phoenix Suns and completely dominating any and all broadcast TV competition.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 50 points, was named the Finals MVP.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below Nielsen numbers for ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

ABC was first in ratings with a 2.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those Nielsen figures were put up by the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, along with a special “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBA Countdown preshow that aired back-to back in the 8 o’clock hour ahead of the primetime game.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6 and in total viewers with 5.1 million. At 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” earned a 0.8 and 6.6 million viewers. At 10, Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” received a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.3 million total viewers and Fox was fourth with 1.2 million.

For CBS, following an encore of “NCIS,” “Love Island” at 9 settled for a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers. A repeat followed.

For Fox, a new “Lego Masters” at 8 had a 0.4 and 1.5 million viewers. At 9, the “Mental Samurai” Season 2 finale managed a 0.2 and 953,000 viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers 768,000. “The Flash” finale at 8 got a 0.2 and 721,000 viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” closed the night with a 0.1 and 816,000 viewers.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.