bachelorette american ninja warrior republic of sarah

ABC/NBC/The CW

‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Republic of Sarah’ Rise in Ratings

by | July 20, 2021 @ 9:15 AM

Unfortunately for the CW show, that “rise” was just to a 0.1

Three shows across three networks — “The Bachelorette” for ABC, “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC and “The Republic of Sarah” on The CW — rose in Nielsen ratings last night. All other original episodes of broadcast series remained flat with last Monday among adults 18-49, according to the earliest-available data.

On “The Bachelorette,” Katie selected her final four potential mates. We’re getting down to Hometown Dates time, people. ABC finished first in primetime thanks to its hit dating competition. (And not at all thanks to the not-hit dating competition that follows “The Bachelorette.)

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

