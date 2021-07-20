‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Republic of Sarah’ Rise in Ratings

Unfortunately for the CW show, that “rise” was just to a 0.1

On “The Bachelorette,” Katie selected her final four potential mates. We’re getting down to Hometown Dates time, people. ABC finished first in primetime thanks to its hit dating competition. (And not at all thanks to the not-hit dating competition that follows “The Bachelorette.)

Three shows across three networks — “The Bachelorette” for ABC, “American Ninja Warrior” on NBC and “The Republic of Sarah” on The CW — rose in Nielsen ratings last night. All other original episodes of broadcast series remained flat with last Monday among adults 18-49, according to the earliest-available data.

While The CW’s “Republic of Sarah” improved upon last week, there’s was virtually nowhere to go but up from the prior Monday’s 0.0 rating. Sorry for the cold water.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., “The Bachelorette” averaged a 0.9 rating and 3.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Celebrity Dating Game” got a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for was second in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.6 million and Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. “Small Fortune” at 10 had a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 put up a 0.6 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Housebroken” had a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers. “Duncanville” at 9:30 got a 0.2 rating and 735,000 total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and third in total viewers with 2.5 million, airing encore episodes of “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Young Sheldon,” “United States of Al” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 532,000. At 8, “All American” had a 0.2 rating and 735,000 total viewers. “The Republic of Sarah” at 9 got a 0.1 rating and 329,000 total viewers.