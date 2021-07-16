Ratings: First ‘Big Brother 23’ Elimination Leads CBS to Thursday Win

“The Outpost” season premiere posts 0.0 rating for The CW

Spoiler alert: It was Travis, who shared his opinion with host Julie Chen Mooves about why he was first to go .

“Big Brother” was the big winner at 8 p.m. last night, when the CBS competition eliminated its first Season 23 houseguest.

“I mean, I always heard it was like, the white guy with abs that kind of gets conked first,” he said. “And so, I kind of had that superstition going in.”

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 2.3 million, according to Nielsen’s preliminary numbers for Thursday’s primetime programming. At 8, “Big Brother” had a 0.8 and 3.6 million viewers. A new episode of Season 3 of “Love Island” at 9 received a 0.4 and 1.7 million viewers. An encore of “Bull” followed.

ABC, NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.1 million, NBC was third with 1.7 million and Fox was fourth with 1.5 million.

For ABC, the freshman unscripted animal-themed series “When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren” at 8 got a 0.3 and 2.4 million viewers. “Holey Moley” at 9 also took a 0.3 and 2.2 million viewers. “The Hustler” closed the primetime block with another 0.3 and 1.8 million viewers.

For NBC, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s crafting competition “Making It” at 8 p.m. had a 0.3 and 2 million viewers. A 9, the recently canceled “Good Girls” also got a 0.3 and 1.6 million viewers. A repeat of “Law & Order: SVU” followed.

For Fox, the Jamie Foxx-hosted “Beat Shazam” at 8 landed a 0.4 and 1.9 million viewers. A “Lego Masters” rerun followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 720,000. At 8, Jared Padalecki’s “Walker” opened the night with a 0.1 and 958,000 viewers. At 9, “The Outpost” premiered a new season to a 0.0 rating and 482,000 viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.