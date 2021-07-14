Ratings: MLB All-Star Game on Fox Sends ‘AGT’ to the Dugout

“Love Island” returns to Tuesdays for CBS

Due to the nature of live sports, the below (very) early Nielsen numbers for Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Fox was broadcast’s all-star on Tuesday, easily winning primetime in ratings with the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Second-place NBC did just fine with “America’s Got Talent,” which can’t seem to escape the competition from live sports lately .

For now…

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.4 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. The MLB All-Star Game aired throughout primetime, putting up those numbers for the broadcast network.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7 and in total viewers with 5.3 million. At 8 p.m., “America’s Got Talent” earned a 0.9 and 6.8 million viewers. At 9, Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” drew a 0.4 and 2.4 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.6 million, ABC was fourth with 1.7 million.

For CBS, following an encore of “NCIS” at 8, a new episode of Season 3 of “Love Island” premiered to a 0.3 and 1.7 million viewers. A repeat of “FBI: Most Wanted” followed.

ABC aired all reruns on Tuesday.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 and in viewers with 804,000.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

More to come…