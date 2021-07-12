Wellington Paranormal -- "Cop Circles" -- Image Number: WPN102_0004 -- Pictured (L-R): Mike Minogue as Officer Minoque, Extraterrestrial Flora, Karen O'Leary as Officer O'Leary -- Photo: Stan Alley/New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd -- © 2021 New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd., All Rights Reserved

The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Debut Settles for 0.0 Rating

by | July 12, 2021 @ 9:02 AM

ABC leads Sunday with NBA Finals

Let’s hope this isn’t the new (para)normal for The CW. The U.S. debut of “Wellington Paranormal” settled for a 0.0 rating on Sunday, when ABC ruled the airwaves with its NBA Finals coverage.

Comedy series “Wellington Paranormal” hails from New Zealand. Probably did better over there.



Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

