The Bachelorette

ABC

Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Are Happy the Stanley Cup Is Over

by | July 13, 2021 @ 10:58 AM

NBC wouldn’t have minded a few more games

With NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals in the rearview mirror, ABC and “The Bachelorette” have reclaimed their rightful Monday throne(s).

Over on Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” was pretty happy the hockey is over as well. Both reality competitions grew by one-tenth of a Nielsen ratings point from last week.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

disney kareem daniel

How Disney’s Kareem Daniel Became the Most Powerful Figure in Hollywood You’ve Never Heard Of
Hollywood sign IATSE

Why Are Women in Skilled Hollywood Jobs Making $16 an Hour?
Gossip Girl

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts as Most-Watched New Series Since HBO Max Launch

The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ Debut Settles for 0.0 Rating
does black widow have a post-credits scene

‘Black Widow’ Proves That Disney’s Theaters + Paid Streaming Strategy Works | Analysis
Live PD

One Year After ‘Live PD’ Cancellation, Has A&E Viewership Recovered?

Why Sunday Ticket Is the NFL’s Hottest Free Agent
hfpa golden globes building

Golden Globes Org Shelves Plan to Build a $50 Million New Headquarters (Exclusive)
2021 NBA Finals - Game Two

Ratings: Another Suns Win Shines Bright for ABC
50/50 Women on Boards Host 2020 Global Conversation on Board Diversity

Only One Major U.S. Entertainment Company Board Has Achieved Gender Parity | Chart
Big Brother

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start