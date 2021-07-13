Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Are Happy the Stanley Cup Is Over

NBC wouldn’t have minded a few more games

Over on Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” was pretty happy the hockey is over as well. Both reality competitions grew by one-tenth of a Nielsen ratings point from last week .

With NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals in the rearview mirror, ABC and “The Bachelorette” have reclaimed their rightful Monday throne(s).

NBC, which aired episodes of “American Ninja Warrior” and “Small Fortune” last night, ended up in a second-place ratings tie with Fox among adults 18-49. NBC was 500,000 total viewers (on average) behind ABC in primetime.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. “Celebrity Dating Game” at 10 had a 2.2 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.6 million, Fox was fourth with 1.6 million.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. “Small Fortune” at 10 got a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed out their second-straight NHL championship last Wednesday, eliminating the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 by a score of 1-0. The Lightning won last year’s Stanley Cup against the Dallas Stars.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 received a 0.6 rating and 2.4 million total viewers. At 9, “Housebroken” had a 0.3 rating and 940,000 total viewers. “Duncanville” at 9:30 got a 0.2 rating and 724,000 total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and third in total viewers with 2.5 million, airing all reruns throughout primetime.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 436,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 649,000 total viewers. “Republic of Sarah” at 9 settled for a 0.0 rating and 223,000 total viewers.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.