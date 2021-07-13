‘Ted Lasso’ Breaks ‘Glee’ Record for Most Emmy Nominations for a Freshman Comedy

(Very) Good morning, “Ted Lasso.” The Jason Sudeikis comedy just broke “Glee’s” record for most Emmy nominations ever for a freshman comedy.

We’ll raise a cup of tea to that.

“Ted Lasso” hauled in 20 nominations this year, the most for a first-year comedy. “Glee” nabbed 19 back in 2010.

Overall, Apple TV+ landed 35 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Here are the “Ted Lasso” ones:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Brendan Hunt

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Nick Mohammed

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series – Jeremy Swift

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Juno Temple

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series – Zach Braff

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series – MJ Delaney

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series – Declan Lowney

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series – Pilot

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series – Make Rebecca Great Again

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series – A.J. Catoline

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series – Melissa McCoy

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

And the non-“Ted Lasso” ones:

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) – “Servant”

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program – “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

Outstanding Music Direction – “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera) – “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera) – “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – “Central Park,” Stanley Tucci

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – “Central Park,” Tituss Burgess

Outstanding Narrator – “Mythic Quest,” Anthony Hopkins

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – “Mythic Quest”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special – “Boys State”

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program – “Boys State”

Outstanding Narrator – “The Year Earth Changed,” David Attenborough

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) – “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special – “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series – “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

The 73rd Emmy Awards air Sept. 19 on CBS.

Sudeikis plays the titular role Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team – despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits.

“Ted Lasso” also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.