Emmy Nominees: The Complete List

The 73rd Emmy nominees are out! Outstanding Drama in 2021 will come down to “The Boys,” Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

On the comedy side, the trophy will to “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Hacks,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Pen15” or “Ted Lasso.”

The 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood), will air Sept. 19 on CBS. There will be a limited, in-person audience.

Find the nominees below.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Alison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Hacks”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Conner, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MichaelK. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Find all the nominees here.

More to come…