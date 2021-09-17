How to Watch the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet Live

Another year, same pandemic — but the Emmys are going to keep on doing their thing even so. Last year’s remote Emmys was easily the best major awards show of the 2020-21 awards seasons, but this year will be in person at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown LA — but without the usual packed house.

And the in-person ceremony means the red carpet is back after the Emmys skipped that particular detail in 2020. And you’ll have two options for checking out all the glam celebs, with a potential third.

The Emmys ceremony itself will be broadcast on CBS, but the network doesn’t have a red carpet pre-show scheduled thanks to the late afternoon NFL game it’ll be airing on Sunday. It’s possible, if the game ends early enough, that CBS will take us to the Emmys carpet, but don’t bet on that happening.

There are two ways to check out the 2021 Emmys red carpet arrivals: on E!, and on a livestream hosted by People and Entertainment Weekly.

E!’s coverage, dubbed “Live From E!: Countdown to the 2021 Emmys,” will be hosted by “Nightly Pop” host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna. That will kick off at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

As always, you can stream E! via the NBC app on mobile devices and streaming boxes, as well as on NBC.com right here. But you’ll need a valid cable or streaming TV provider login to use that. The Peacock streaming service from NBCUniversal does not have E!.

But if you’re looking for an option that doesn’t require a TV service, People and EW have you covered with their show, which will be hosted by People’s Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET — two hours before the Emmys ceremony itself.

The red carpet special will stream for free everywhere both of those brands have a social media presence, as well as on the websites for each publication. But just to keep things simple in this article, here’s a YouTube link for it.