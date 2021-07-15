2021 NBA Finals - Game Four

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Ratings: ABC Dunks on Wednesday Competition as Bucks Tie Up NBA Finals

by | July 15, 2021 @ 8:33 AM

Fox came in a very distant No. 2 with “Crime Scene Kitchen” and “MasterChef”

ABC blew past the other broadcast networks on Wednesday with the Milwaukee Bucks’ 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns — a Game 4 victory that tied up the ongoing NBA Finals — according to early ratings.

Fox was (a very far behind) runner-up in the key adults 18-49 demo with new episodes of cooking competitions “Crime Scene Kitchen” and “MasterChef.”

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

