Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Moana 2’ Soundtrack

“Moana 2” is now in theaters and just like it’s predecessor, it is chock full of original songs.

This time though, Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t the one who wrote them. That task fell to Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, professionally known as Barlow & Bear, for the sequel. They are the same songwriters responsible for creating “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” among others.

Composers and co-songwriters Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i do return for the “Moana 2” soundtrack though, lending a hand in creating the extensive song list.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up all the “Moana 2” songs for you though, in case you didn’t catch them in the credits. You’re welcome!

Here are all the songs in “Moana 2”:

“Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai)” by Olivia Foa’i, Te Vaka

“We’re Back” by Auli’i Cravalho, Villagers of Motonui

“Tuputupu (The Feast)” by Te Vaka

“Beyond” by Auli’i Cravalho, Rachel House

“My Wish for You (Innocent Warrior)” by Olivia Foa’i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Matatia Foai, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa’i

“Finding the Way” by Olivia Foa’i, Te Vaka

“What Could Be Better Than This?” by Auli’i Cravalho, Hualalai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane

“Get Lost” by Awhimai Fraser

“Can I Get a Chee Hoo?” by Dwayne Johnson

“Mana Vavau” by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa’i, Rachel House

“Beyond (Reprise)” by Auli’i Cravalho

“Nuku O Kaiga” by Te Vaka

“Finding the Way (Reprise)” by Te Vaka

“We Know the Way (Te Fenua te Malie)” by Auli’i Cravalho, Olivia Foa’i, Opetaia Foa’i, Te Vaka

“Beyond (End Credit Version)” by Auli’i Cravalho, Te Vaka

“We’re Back (Te Vaka Version)” by Olivia Foa’i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Te Vaka

“Moana 2” is now in theaters everywhere.