‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Visit Trump to ‘Restart Communications’ | Video

“Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski visited President-elect Donald Trump and members of his team at Mar-a-Lago last Friday, where the frequent Trump critics said they agreed to “restart communications.” The MSNBC pair told viewers about the surprising visit on Monday morning, emphasizing that the trip was meant as way to possibly re-ignite a dialogue between the show and network and the incoming Trump administration.

“We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so,” Scarborough told MSNBC viewers Monday morning. Specially, he pointed to issues like abortion rights, mass deportation and Trump’s comments that he will seek retribution against his political opponents as well as members of the media.

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski said. She used her father, diplomat and political scientist Zbigniew Brzezinski, as an example, noting that he often spoke with world leaders he “profoundly disagreed” with. “That’s a task shared with reporters and commentators alike.”

The visit marked the first time the duo have seen Trump in person in seven years. The last time the pair spoke to Trump was in March of 2020, save for a personal call Scarborough made to the politician the morning after an assassination attempt was made on his life in Pennsylvania.

Brzezinski said that Trump was “cheerful, upbeat and interested in finding common ground” with Democrats during the meeting. Scarborough also revealed that a member of Trump’s team said that, because Trump will be a President who will not be seeking re-election, “now may be the time for both parties to get to work.” Brzezinski also pointed to Trump’s win of the electoral and popular vote despite the Jan. 6 insurrection and his many trials as the reason why they orchestrated this meeting in the first place.

“Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him,” Brzezinski summarized. Watch the segment above.