‘Morning Joe’ Laments Yet Another Election Polling Miss: ‘Just Not Working’ | Video

Despite early polls showing Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat for the 2024 presidential election, the actual results on Tuesday night were not nearly as close as expected. As a result, the “Morning Joe” crew immediately pointed out that the current polling system in America is “just not working.”

“It looks like there’s going to be, in these battleground states, about a 3-point polling miss in aggregate, again, as there was a 4-point polling miss on aggregate in 2020, and there was a 3.5-point polling miss in 2016,” John Heilemann explained on Wednesday.

“The polling industry, right now, public and private, has now in three successive elections, missed Donald Trump’s support in America by substantial numbers,” he added.

Host Joe Scarborough agreed, pointing out that the numbers were particularly off in upper midwest states, further lamenting that the system is “just not working.”

“It was not only the public polling, which most campaigns dismiss, but it was actually the polling inside the Harris camp, right?” he asked. “They, the last week, were going more confident because the numbers that they were seeing. The only people who had polls that ended up being right from the beginning were the Trump people.”

