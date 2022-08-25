alex wagner

Getty Images

Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Saw Double-Digit Ratings Drop in First Week

by | August 25, 2022 @ 3:53 PM

In the 9 p.m. ET hour, “Alex Wagner Tonight” slipped 15% in total viewers and 23% in the key news demo compared to the week before

MSNBC is already feeling the loss of a five-days-a-week Rachel Maddow. The network has seen a viewership decline at the 9 p.m. ET hour since Alex Wagner took over the timeslot last week, both in overall viewership and within the advertiser-coveted age demographic of viewers aged 25 to 54.

In the week of Wagner’s debut last Tuesday, MSNBC’s total viewership for the hour dropped 15%, from 2 million viewers the week prior to 1.73 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The show dropped an even steeper 23% in the key news demo, from 214,000 viewers for the full week before to 164,000.

Loree Seitz

