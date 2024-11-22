MSNBC Alters ‘Sickening’ Laken Riley Killer Headline After Outrage Online

MSNBC on Friday changed its headline to a story on Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant earlier this year, after it was met with widespread outrage on X.

The initial headline to the opinion piece, written by legal analyst Danny Cevallos, was “Laken Riley’s Killer Never Stood a Chance.” That was altered on Friday to “The Guilt of Laken Riley’s Killer Was Never in Doubt.”

MSNBC’s story was posted a day after Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan gangster who entered the U.S. illegally, was found guilty of murdering Riley in February. Ibarra was found guilty on an additional nine charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault with intent to rape, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The outlet’s first headline was skewered by many on social media, including Joe Rogan, Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs. Others called it “sickening,” “next level depravity” and “pure trash.” Here is a look at some of the reactions:

What the fuck is this shit pic.twitter.com/sUcH8Wsuru — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 22, 2024

Laken Riley’s killer is now the victim, according to MSNBC https://t.co/EGw9UWQgT3 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 22, 2024

Look at how @MSNBC framed the conviction and sentencing of Laken Riley's killer.



Jose Ibarra never stood a chance?



No. Laken Riley never stood a chance against this monster.



Absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/KAjlfNMgM3 — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) November 22, 2024

An actual headline from MSNBC: “Laken Riley's killer never stood a chance”



Ask yourself: Why is MSNBC writing sympathetic headlines for an illegal alien monster and killer?



Why is MSNBC’s “legal analyst” Danny Cevallos ok with this headline? https://t.co/hSfaMIUxqW pic.twitter.com/8YLarS5ba5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 22, 2024

Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance because HER BLOOD WAS ON HIS CLOTHES along with the rest of the evidence. Ffs, MSNBC. https://t.co/1dwP50J96S — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) November 22, 2024

Woke MSNBC sympathizes with illegal aliens who murder young Americans.



Do they know who actually never stood a chance?



Laken Riley. She was targeted by a vile criminal and fought for her life for 17 agonizing minutes.



This headline is repulsive. pic.twitter.com/DifUJVsGaD — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 22, 2024

MSNBC going to bat for Laken Riley’s killer is next level depravity. The media hates you. pic.twitter.com/PD6FwOiS2P — 🆂🅲🅾🆃🆃 (@RandomHeroWX) November 22, 2024

Omg. “Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance” MSNBC is trash. Pure trash. https://t.co/5LAxRDIbqt — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 22, 2024

Riley, a nursing student at August University, was murdered in February after going out for a job near her campus. During the trial, the court was presented with footage of Riley’s mom dropping to the ground in agony as she was told by police officers that her daughter had been killed.

Before the verdict on Wednesday, a number of Riley’s family and friends shared impact statements inside an Athens, Georgia courthouse.

“The pain I feel is unexplainable every day I am reminded my daughter is gone … I will never hold her hand or feel her hug,” said Jason Riley, the victim’s father. “Our world has been torn apart. I am haunted by the fear she felt in those final moments.”





