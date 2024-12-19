Nancy Pelosi Says She Regrets Never Hosting ‘SNL’ Before It Was ‘Too Late’: ‘I’m Really Funny’

Nancy Pelosi said she regrets that, at 84, she is probably never going to host “Saturday Night Live,” as she’s “really funny,” she assured Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her podcast “Wiser Than Me” on Wednesday.

Before going on to star in “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” Louis-Dreyfus was a cast member on the NBC sketch show from 1982 to 1985. She recalled when former Democratic Sen. George McGovern hosted the show, prompting Pelosi to lament she’d likely never get the same chance.

“One of my regrets is I will never host ‘Saturday Night Live.’ I’m really funny,” the former Speaker of the House told Louis-Dreyfus.

The actress responded, “Well, Nancy, let’s go,” adding that Pelosi would be “fantastic” as a host and that she would “work on your audition with” her.

Pelosi insisted, “It’s too late. I wouldn’t even think of it. No, no, no. I have, I have crossed the bridge.”

The elder stateswoman was hospitalized last week after falling while attending a congressional visit to Luxembourg. She later underwent hip replacement surgery at a U.S. military hospital in Germany.

She was in Europe with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War II “Battle of the Bulge.”

Other real-life politicians who have guested on “SNL” include Vice President Kamala Harris, who appeared with her comedic doppelgänger Maya Rudolph, Sarah Palin (who was played by Tina Fey) and Rudy Giuliani, who appeared in a post-9/11 episode. In the wake of the tragedy, executive producer Lorne Michaels asked the mayor, “Can we be funny?”

“Why start now?” Giuliani quipped at the time.