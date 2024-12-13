Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized in Luxembourg After Injury From Fall

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized on Friday after injuring herself in Luxembourg. The 84-year-old Democratic politician was visiting the country with a bipartisan group from Congress to honor the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Pelosi, according to The New York Times, “tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand ducal Palace and took a hard fall.”

Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, didn’t specify Pelosi’s injury, but said in a statement she “was admitted to the hospital for evaluation.”

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager said.

He added: “Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to the people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe.”

Pelosi most recently served as the Speaker of the House from 2019 to 2023. She previously served in the same role from 2007 to 2011, which marked the first time a woman had ever been Speaker in the nation’s history. Pelosi was first elected to Congress in California in 1987 and recently won her 20th term in office. She represents California’s 11th district, which covers most of San Francisco.

Her injury comes just a few days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell fell and sprained his wrist at the Capitol. The 82-year-old Republican from Kentucky was back to working — from home — on Thursday, after he was medically cleared to return to the job.