NatGeo’s annual SharkFest lineup will include “Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast,” “Sharks Gone Viral” and “Baby Sharks in the City,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Mackie’s exploration of the shark ecosystem in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, which follows in the footsteps of the previous Chris Hemsworth-led installment, will kick off SharkFest on Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the trailer for the newest “Shark Beach” above.

“Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast” will be followed at 10 p.m. by “Shark Vs. Ross Edgley,” will follows the ultra-athlete and shark advocate as he goes head-to-head against four of the ocean’s most formidable sharks in several shocking challenges — including the task of feasting like a tiger shark.

The next day, on July 1, “Sharks Gone Viral” will feature comedians Helen Hong, Keon Polee and the Sklar Brothers spotlight the internet’s craziest shark videos while “Supersized Sharks” investigates how the largest tiger sharks in the world came to be.

Tuesday, July 2 will see the premiere of “Baby Sharks in the City,” which centers on the nursery of Atlantic great whites found right off the coast of New York City. The Passion Planet-produced show will debut alongside “Shark Attack 360,” which dives into the world of shark bites. The eight-episode series is produced by Arrow Media.

SharkFest will close out the week on July 7 with “Attack of the Red Sea Sharks,” which looks into the death of three people killed by sharks in the Red Sea region.

The SharkFest programming will debut across NatGeo, NatGeo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo and ESPN2, with all Sharkfest shows streaming July 1 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out the full schedule for NatGeo’s below.

Sunday, June 30:

“Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast” – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Shark Vs. Ross Edgley” – 10 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, July 1:

“Sharks Gone Viral” – 9 p.m. ET/PT

“Supersized Sharks” – 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, July 2:

“Baby Sharks in the City” – 8 p.m. ET/PT

“Shark Attack 360” – 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, July 7: