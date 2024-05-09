NBA’s $76 Billion TV Rights Deal Is Setting the Future for Live Sports | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

The battle between Disney, Amazon, WBD and Comcast is about more than just who’s watching the games. It’s about data and globalization

NBA sports rights
Major entertainment companies are chasing NBA sports rights (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

The scramble for the NBA TV rights was always destined to be one of the biggest sports stories of 2024. But no one was prepared for exactly how big it would get. As the basketball league expands its number of broadcast partners from two to three, the deal is rumored to pay out $76 billion over 11 years — a package that would be worth more than 2.5 times the league’s current deal.

Disney, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast are all reportedly circling to get a piece of the brand. Amazon and Disney are all but locked in with offers worth $2.6

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.