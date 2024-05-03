The ongoing battle for the television rights to the NBA could lead to as much as a $76 billion payout to the league – three times more than the league’s current deal – over an 11 year-term, according to Bloomberg.

So far, the league has agreed to deals with the Walt Disney Company and Amazon; the Disney deal is reportedly worth $2.6 billion and year, and the Amazon deal is reportedly worth $1.8 billion annually. Though neither deal has yet to be signed and the specifics of each are being ironed out, its seems likely they will move forward.

That leaves room for a third competitor in this live sports race. Currently, the final package is between Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast. On Monday, Comcast’s NBCUniversal prepared a $2.5 billion a year bid to take the NBA away from TNT, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. These three deals would lead to the league taking home nearly $7 billion annually.

Representatives for the NBA, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Disney declined to comment for this story.

As for what these various packages may look like, it’s been reported that Amazon’s Prime Video streamer would include some conference finals. As for Disney, they’re expected to air games on ABC and ESPN as well as make them available for streaming. It’s also expected that some packages will be slightly altered to make room for a third partner. According to a report from The Athletic, ESPN will cut down from about 100 games to 80. Exactly which company will get which games has yet to be determined.

Splitting league games into various packages is nothing new. In the past, the NBA has primarily partnered with Disney, which is the parent company of ABC and ESPN, and Warner Bros.’ Turner Sports. But this battle over TV rights shows just how competitive the live sports landscape has become.

It also shows Amazon’s dedication to the entertainment offering. Out of all the streamers without ties to broadcast, Amazon has invested the most in live sports. In 2021, Amazon paid $11 billion to broadcast the NFL’s Thursday Night Football for 11 seasons.