NBA Finals Game 1 Boxes Out ‘AGT’ in Early Ratings

First-available Nielsen numbers has Tuesday pretty close in total viewers

Due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment; these should only rise.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” had a fine Tuesday night, but not fine enough to knock off ABC’s NBA Finals tipoff game. That’s OK — everyone knew Suns-Bucks would be broadcast’s main draw.

The home team Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 last night. Phoenix point guard Chris Paul poured in 32 points and added 9 assists. On the losing end, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 20 points and nabbed 17 rebounds.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The first 30 minutes of ABC’s (East Coast) primetime, “Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night,” had a 1.2 demo rating and 4.6 million total viewers. Pregame show “NBA Countdown” occupied the following half-hour, and then it was time for tipoff.

Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. ABC can’t wait.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.7 and in total viewers with 5.5 million. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8 rating and 6.9 million total viewers. “Capitol One College Bowl” at 10 got a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC returns its own championship series tonight, when the puck drops on Game 5 of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The Tampa Bay Lightning gets another crack to close out the series.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 1.3 million. “Lego Masters” at 8 had a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Mental Samurai” got a 0.3 and 1 million total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and fourth in total viewers with 3.4 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 583,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 770,000 total viewers. A repeat followed.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.