Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Faces Off With Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

July 6, 2021

Montreal Canadiens overtime win keeps series alive — and messes with ABC’s Monday

Katie Thurston couldn’t skate to another Monday ratings victory last night, when ABC’s “The Bachelorette” got cross-checked by NBC’s Stanley Cup Finals Game 4.

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens staved off a sweep in the NHL’s championship round with an overtime win, 3-2. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-0 lead is now 3-1. Still pretty commanding, but there is still hockey to be played.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

