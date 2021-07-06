Getty Images

No LeBron, No Problem: NBA Finals Ratings Should Top Last Year’s Despite Suns-Bucks Matchup

by | July 6, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The Bubble Finals of 2020 were beaten by the World Series for the first time in four years

Every once in a while, we’re treated to an out-of-nowhere, oddball title match-up. The 2021 NBA Finals, which pit the Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks, is the one of the strangest and most unexpected in recent sports memory.

And despite the relatively smaller markets — Milwaukee is the 37th ranked Nielsen designated market area, the smallest TV market to be in the NBA Finals since Oklahoma City in 2012, while Phoenix ranks as a more respectable 11th — this year’s NBA Finals should still be able to top last year’s in viewership, no matter how far it goes.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

