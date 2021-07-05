Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Getty

Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fall to New Lows

by | July 5, 2021 @ 9:11 AM

Even compared with last year’s display, which was only semi-live due to COVID

NBC’s annual fireworks show didn’t make much of a bang last night — the Fourth of July special sponsored by retail store Macy’s settled for new lows in both the key demo ratings (adults ages 18-49) and among total viewers (anyone Age 2 or older).

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” on NBC averaged a 0.6 rating and 4.4 million total viewers. Not “spectacular,” but enough for NBC to win primetime outright.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

