Discovery’s Next Big Live-TV Event, ‘UFOs Declassified,’ Will Dissect Upcoming Government Report (Exclusive)

If the truth is out there, you may be able to find it in the upcoming government report reveal on unexplained aerial phenomena. And you’ll definitely be able to find it on Discovery, Science Channel and Travel Channel.

The Discovery, Inc.-owned cable networks plan to simulcast a three-hour live event on Wednesday, June 30, exploring the report’s findings, TheWrap has learned. That is, if the highly anticipated report leaves anything unredacted.

Even if said report proves to be a dud, well, Josh Gates and the gang are going to have plenty to talk about anyway.

Gates, the face of Discovery’s “Expedition Unknown,” is set to host the live event. He’ll question top experts including NASA administrator Bill Nelson, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, former counselor to President Obama John Podesta and retired senior intelligence officer Bob Wallace. There’s also astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, physicist and astronomer Robert Weryk, former UK Ministry of Defense employee Nick Pope and intelligence historian Keith Melton.

And of particular interest to our readers, “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter and “Men in Black” director Barry Sonnenfeld will both participate, as well as Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, and investigative reporter George Knapp.

“It’s a question that has been asked for centuries – are we alone in the universe?” Scott Lewers, executive vice president of multiplatform programming, factual and head of content at Science Channel, said in a statement. “And with the delivery of this highly anticipated report to the U.S. Congress, we are closer than ever to the answer. Discovery, Science and Travel Channel are proud to bring together top military and government experts, along with UFO believers and skeptics, to analyze the revelations this report holds, and to bring their unique insight to what we know and don’t know.”

American intelligence officials have long remained silent on the subject of unexplained flying objects (UFOs). That changed last December when congress required the Director of National Intelligence to summarize and report on the government’s knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena, or unidentified flying objects. The release of the unclassified version this month will look at incidents over the last two decades.

Watch a promo for “UFOs Declassified” via the video above.

“UFOs Declassified: Live” is produced for Discovery, Science Channel and Travel Channel by Pilgrim Media Group. Executive producers for Pilgrim are Craig Piligian, Mike Nichols, Eddie Delbridge and Keith Melton. For Discovery, Science Channel and Travel Channel, executive producers are Scott Lewers, Caroline Perez, Gretchen Eisele, Wyatt Channell and Lindsey Foster Blumberg.

Fans of the unknown won’t have to wait a whole six days for something to watch. On Wednesday, Science Channel began a weeklong marathon of UFO programming, including “The Unexplained Files,” “Alien Encounters,” “UFO Conspiracies,” and “NASA’s Unexplained Files,” among others.

Cue that “X-Files” theme — Carter should be able to help with the clearance.

“UFOs Declassified: Live” will air June 30 across Discovery, Science and Travel channels starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.