NBA Finals Game 1 Boxes Out ‘AGT’ in Early Ratings

by | July 7, 2021 @ 9:11 AM

First-available Nielsen numbers has Tuesday pretty close in total viewers

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” had a fine Tuesday night, just not fine enough to knock off ABC’s NBA Finals tipoff game. That’s OK, everyone knew Suns-Bucks would be broadcast’s main draw.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below initial Nielsen numbers for ABC should be considered subject to significant adjustment. These should only rise.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Savannah Guthrie (Photos)
bachelorette stanley cup game 4

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Faces Off With Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

No LeBron, No Problem: NBA Finals Ratings Should Top Last Year’s Despite Suns-Bucks Matchup
cannes opener

Why Cannes Film Festival Deal-Making Will Be Different This Year

Sun Valley’s ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’ Returns – Will Big Deals Follow?
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fall to New Lows
summer box office

4th of July Box Office Fireworks: Why Universal Wasn’t the Only Winner
summer pandemic concert

Live Concerts Heat Up This Summer After COVID Shutdowns

‘The View': Did Meghan McCain Bring Ratings Along With Drama in Her 4 Seasons?
slip n slide

NBC’s $18 Million ’Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ at a Standstill After Diarrhea Outbreak (Exclusive)
Masterchef

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Whip Up Another Wednesday Win for Fox