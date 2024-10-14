‘NCIS: Origins’ Creators Used Gibbs’ Past to Craft a ‘Darker’ CBS Spinoff

“NCIS: Origins” may not stray far from the DNA of its flagship, but the updates to the formula make revisiting Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ past a “darker” chapter for the beloved CBS franchise.

The new series turns the clock back to 1991, when Gibbs (Austin Stowell, taking over for Mark Harmon) first joined NCIS as a special agent at Camp Pendleton. The two-hour premiere follows as the stoic agent steps into his own with a new team, while mourning the loss of his wife and daughter. Harmon narrates every episode, dropping insight into the mysterious character’s mindset for the first time — and dropping hints as to what may be coming next.

For co-showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, the Gibbs-centered prequel series offered the right opportunity to tackle a more “character-centric” version of the crime procedural.

“The show we’re making now has the heart of the mothership but a little darker,” North told TheWrap. “The tone delves much further into the personal lives of the characters and has more of a streaming feel to it.”

“Digging deeper into our new characters, and into the characters that were already established, was so appealing to us, especially with Gibbs,” Monreal added. “To be able to dig into him in new ways has been really fulfilling.”

North and Monreal are certainly up for the challenge. North was involved with “NCIS” from 2008-2024, rising to co-showrunner of the flagship series alongside Steven D. Binder up until Season 21. Monreal was a writer and producer on the show from 2014-2021, and then wrote for shows like “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and “Griselda.”

The idea for “Origins” first came from original Gibbs actor Mark Harmon and his son Sean, who played the character in flashbacks on “NCIS.” The pair took the premise to North, who brought Monreal in to help build a show around it. The product of that collaboration premieres Monday, introducing a whole new Gibbs to the franchise’s legion of loyal fans.

“Mark was there to help us during casting and helped us find the right young, regal Gibbs, which was invaluable. And now he’s invaluable on set, in a way that doesn’t feel like he’s imposing on Austin or anyone … it’s been a tremendous partnership so far.”

Monreal further praised Harmon for lending his voice for the show’s narration. “We have never gotten to hear [Gibbs’] inner thoughts in this type of way,” she said. We even see the present-day Gibbs in the first episode, though North and Monreal tease the focus of the show will remain with the characters in the ‘90s — but the “door is open” for Mark to reprise Gibbs when it feels appropriate.

“We’re really more interested in what makes these people tick, what their flaws might be and how they’re working to overcome them,” Monreal said.

Kyle Schmid and Mariel Molino in “NCIS: Origins.” (Greg Gayne/CBS)

The new team is led by special agent Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). Mariel Molino plays special agent Lala Dominguez, a former marine making herself heard in a male-dominated workplace. Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Martin Foote complete the team.

North and Monreal also said that fans will be surprised by the show’s depiction of Franks — who the fans know from the flagship series as played by Muse Watson. Fans can expect the leader to have some off-color comments as a man in power in the 1990s, but the writers note there’s much to explore in his journey to becoming the “great” leader from the original series.

The showrunners concluded by saying that the entire ensemble helps level up the new series, juggling the “NCIS” case of the week formula with all the interpersonal mystery and cultural commentary that surrounds it.

“We really wanted to create a show that could carry a wide range, from pretty dark to funny, and we’re so fortunate to find a group of actors who had that range,” Monreal said.

“NCIS: Origins” premieres Monday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.