‘NCIS Origins’ Episode Release Schedule: When Are Episodes Available to Stream?

TV’s biggest police procedural drama will go back to where it all began with a new spinoff “NCIS: Origins.” The all-new show takes fans back to the ’90s and Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early days on the investigative squad.

Austin Stowell will play the young Gibbs, but Mark Harmon, who originated the role, will remain on as an executive producer . The two-hour premiere follows as the budding special agent steps into his own, while mourning the loss of his wife and daughter. Harmon narrates every episode of the series, giving insight into the stoic character’s mindset for the first time and foreshadowing what’s to come.

New episodes of the spinoff will premiere on CBS and Paramount+.

Here’s all you need to know in order to watch “NCIS Origins”:

When does “NCIS Origins” premiere?

The two-episode premiere will air on Monday Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ after the season 22 premiere of its parent show “NCIS.” New episodes will drop every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can I watch “NCIS Origins”?

“NCIS Origins” will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday nights. The episodes will be available live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes will be released together. New episodes will premiere on CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+. The series finale will be Jan. 6 2025.

Episode One: “Enter Sandman” – Mon. Oct. 14

Episode Two: “Enter Sandman, Part 2” – Mon. Oct. 14

Episode Three: “Bend, Don’t Break” – Mon. Oct. 21

Episode Four: “All’s Not Lost” – Mon. Oct. 28

Episode Five – Mon. Nov. 4

Episode Six

Episode Seven

Episode Eight

Episode Nine

Episode Ten

Episode Eleven

Episode Twelve

Episode Thirteen – Mon. Jan. 6

What is “NCIS Origins” about?

The series follows Leroy Jethro Gibbs, portrayed by Austin Stowell, in 1991, years before the start of the hit procedural “NCIS.” The new franchise and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In “NCIS: Origins,” Gibbs starts his career at the fledgling Naval Investigative Service’s Camp Pendleton office, where he solidifies his place on a gritty team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, portrayed by Kyle Schmid.

The series also stars Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland.

Watch the trailer here: