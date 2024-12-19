Neil Cavuto Exits Fox News After 28 Years

Veteran Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving the network, TheWrap has learned. Cavuto, who has been with Fox News since it started in 1996, will say goodbye to viewers on Thursday at the conclusion of “Your World,” the program he’s hosted since he first joined the network.

The business-focused reporter’s contract is set to conclude at the end of December. Cavuto was offered a new deal from Fox but declined to renew, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network said in a statement. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Cavuto’s exit leaves a conspicuous void, as the longtime anchor hosts 12 hours of programming each week. Beyond “Your World,” he also hosts “Cavuto Live,” a two-hour weekend show that focuses on politics and business, and “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Fox Business, the network’s sister channel.

In the weeks ahead, “Your World” will be hosted by a rotating slate of anchors, and “Coast to Coast” will have its name changed to “Fox Business Live” and also be hosted by a variety of Fox talent. The network will make a decision on new programming early next year.

