Mega reality TV producer Carlos King said he has faith that “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes will eventually make her return to the franchise.

“We saw NeNe Leakes co-host the [E!] Emmys red carpet after show, along with my friend Justin Sylvester and Ariana Maddix from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and we all supported that decision in terms of, ‘Yay, NeNe’s back doing stuff with the network, and that’s great and they promoted her,’” King told TheWrap in response to whether or not he believed Leakes would rejoin the series.

“I think it’s a great first step in the right direction.”

Leakes is one of the original housewives of the long-running “RHOA” franchise from Season 1, known for her outgoing personality, iconic and quotable one-liners and the most hilarious clap-backs. After some previous exits and returns with the show, Leakes made her official departure after Season 12.

In April 2022, Leakes sued NBCUniversal’s Bravo as well as Bravo executive and “Real Housewives” host Andy Cohen, claiming the network fostered a racially insensitive and hostile work environment. Leakes dropped the discrimination lawsuit in August later that year.

King, who made history as Bravo’s first Black, male executive producer, crafted what became “The Real Housewives’” first most-watch “Real Housewives” franchise with Season 6, which featured cast members Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey. He says Leakes’ reemergence on the network gives him hope that fans will get to see one of their ultimate faves make a comeback.

“NeNe Leakes is the greatest — not one — she is the greatest reality star of all time, and obviously housewife. So I’m hopeful,” King said. “No one saw this coming, so it’s a great surprise, and I think it’s a step for us to possibly see her return. But, I think, at the end of the day, this upcoming season of ‘Atlanta,’ I’m super, super, super stoked to get to watch because I just feel really good about it. I really do.”

According to Bravo, production for Season 16, which is likely to premiere in early 2025, started up in May 2024. While O.G. Burruss won’t be returning, viewers will get to see originals Parks, Moore and Williams; plus Cynthia Bailey appears as a “friend of the show.” Drew Sidora will return to the cast, and she’s bringing along newbies Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

King thinks Season 16 will be a hit.

“I think this is going to be one of the best seasons, for sure. And I’m going to tell you why: Porsha is back, and Porsha is so fun to watch. We get to see the uncovering of what happened in her filing for divorce [from Simon Guobadia] … We get to see that from a force multiplier,” King explained. “And then we get to see Kenya Moore and what happens when she transitions out of the show. And then we get to see these new girls come in.

“And then Cynthia Bailey’s back as a ‘friend of.’ Honey, Phaedra Parks comes in towards the end of the season. There’s so many surprises that are going to happen that I have a very strong feeling it’s going to be a great season. I’m looking forward to seeing ‘Frick and Frack’ coming back.”

King began working on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in Season 1 and eventually went on to become an executive producer and showrunner for seasons 6 through 9. He also worked on franchise “Real Housewives” spinoffs “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi’s Wedding,” “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding” and more.

All seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are streaming on Peacock.



