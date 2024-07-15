Netflix Promotes Natalie Bjelajac to VP of US Publicity, Events and Publishing

Netflix has promoted Natalie Bjelajac to the role of vice president of U.S. publicity, events and publishing.

The executive, who joined the streamer in 2018 as senior publicity director, has been responsible for campaigns on projects like “Don’t Look Up,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Damsel,” “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Hit Man.”

Previously, Bjelajac worked in the publicity departments at 20th Century Fox for 10 years on campaigns for “The Martian,” “Avatar,” the Apes franchise (“Rise,” “Dawn” and “War”) and several “Ice Age” films. She also worked at Sony Entertainment for six years on campaigns for “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace” and “The Da Vinci Code.”

“I am thrilled that Natalie will now be leading our publicity, events and publishing efforts in the U.S.,” Netflix chief communications officer Rachel Whetstone said in a Monday statement. “She’s a respected leader at Netflix, with a strong reputation in our industry and a long record of running innovative campaigns.”

Bjelajac began her career in personal publicity at BWR in 2001. She has been nominated for the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity by the ICG Publicists the past two years.