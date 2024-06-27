Netflix New Mexico Production Hub Adds 4 Soundstages, More Across 108 Acres

Netflix unveiled a new expansion of its production hub in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of an effort to increase its output of original films and series.

The streamer’s New Mexico studio now includes four new soundstages, three mills, one production office, two stage support buildings, and two dedicated backlot areas across 108 acres.

“This is a very special place. And today, we’re making it even bigger,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said during a grand opening celebration for the facility Wednesday. All of this will help us do even more to entertain the world — and support the local creative community.”

Photo credit: Campbell Bishop/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – Aerial view of Stages 9, 11 and the mill at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo credit: Lewis Jacobs/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – Stage 11 at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo credit: Campbell Bishop/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – The Tudum Plaza courtyard at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo credit: Lewis Jacobs/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – Stage 2 at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios -Interior view of Stages 11 and 12 at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo by Anna Kooris/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – Stages 11 and 12 at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo credit: Campbell Bishop/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – A screening room at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024.

The studio also added new features designed to reduce its carbon footprint and lower production costs, including on-site solar and battery storage systems, geothermal heating and cooling, all-electric appliances, and 50 electric vehicle fast chargers, including DC fast chargers.

“We want to thank New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Senator Ben Ray Luján, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and the numerous vendor partners, including the 2,800 construction workers, who helped make this expansion possible,” Sarandos wrote in a blog post. “We are incredibly proud to be part of the New Mexico community and are committed to bringing more captivating stories to life through the expanded Netflix Studios Albuquerque.”

Photo credit: Campbell Bishop/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – Interior of geothermal power room at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024. Photo credit: Campbell Bishop/Netflix ©2024 Netflix Albuquerque Studios – EV charging stations at Netflix Albuquerque Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June 2024.

Since acquiring the New Mexico facility in 2018, Netflix has produced a number of projects on the lot, including “Stranger Things,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Army of the Dead,” and “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

Netflix has invested nearly $575 million in New Mexico productions since 2019, according to the streamer. When considering other productions that have used Netflix Studios Albuquerque, the overall investment is closer to $900 million. Additionally, Netflix hired over 4,000 cast and crew members in New Mexico from 2021 to 2023.

Upcoming projects include contemporary Western romance “Ransom Canyon,”which employed over 700 New Mexicans, including 380 crew members, 40 principal actors, and 30 background actors; “Pulse,” the platform’s first medical procedural, which is currently employing over 200 New Mexicans, including 200 crew members and 30 background actors; and “The Boroughs,” a new supernatural show.

Netflix also plans to open a production studio at New Jersey’s Fort Monmouth in 2028 after entering into an agreement to purchase 292 acres and develop over one million square feet of studio production and support space.

The NJ studio will include 12 soundstages, backlot areas, an office building, and other production support facilities.

Other Netflix production hubs are located in Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Vancouver and Toronto.