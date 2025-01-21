Netflix Hikes Price of Ad-Supported Plan for the First Time

The commercial-supported plan will now cost $7.99 a month, and the Premium tier will cost $24.99 a month

Netflix is once again raising its prices, TheWrap has learned. But this time around, its ad-supported plans will be impacted, a first for the streamer.

In the United States, the streaming giant’s ad-supported option will now cost $7.99 a month, a monthly increase of a dollar. As for its Premium tier, which is ad-free and supports four simultaneous streams, that will now cost $24.99 a month, an increase of $2.

Additionally, the Standard plan, which is ad-free and supports two streams, will increase from $15.49 a month to $17.99 a month. The cost of adding an extra member to a plan has also increased by $1 and is now $8.99 in the U.S. However, the cost of adding an extra member to a plan with ads still remains $6.99 a month.

“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” Netflix said on Tuesday during its shareholder letter for the fourth quarter of 2024. “To that end, we are adjusting prices today across most plans in the U.S., Canada, Portugal and Argentina.”

This latest price hike comes after a notable quarter for the company. During the final quarter of 2024, Netflix reported 18.9 million new subscribers, a 44% year-over-year increase. This was owed in part to the success of “Squid Game” Season 2, “Carry-On,” the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and the NFL’s two Christmas Day games. During the quarter, Netflix’s operating expenses also exceeded $10 billion for the first time in the company’s history. Overall, Netflix ended 2024 with 302 million memberships.

