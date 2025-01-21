‘Back in Action’ Scores Biggest Netflix Film Debut Since 2022 With 46.8 Million Views

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Back in Action” scored the biggest Netflix weekend debut an English language movie has seen since 2022.

The Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz-led action movie brought in 46.8 million views on Netflix during its opening weekend, marking the most views in a premiere weekend for an English-language movie since 2022’s “The Adam Project.”

“Back in Action,” which reached No. 1 in 85 countries, was the most-watched English language movie for the week of Jan. 13, outpacing viewership for “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” which took the No. 2 spot with 8.9 million views, and “The Secret Life of Pets,” which was third on the list with 5.2 million views. “Knight and Day” took fourth place with 5.2 million views, holiday thriller “Carry-On” took fifth place with 3.6 million views and “Despicable Me 3” took sixth place with 3.4 million views.

On the TV side, “American Primeval” jumped to become the No. 1 most-watched English series of the week with 14.3 views, growing from its debut viewership of 10.4 million during the week of Jan. 6, when the limited series came in second place on the list behind Harlan Coben’s “Missing You.”

“American Primeval” outpaced the Season 2 debut of “XO, Kitty,” which brought in 14.2 million views in its first week on the streamer. Both “American Primeval” and “XO, Kitty” bumped “Missing You” down to third place on the TV list with 5.6 million views in its third week on Netflix.

Netflix’s Jan. 13 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw brought in 3.7 million views, making it the No. 4 most-watched TV show, and was followed by “Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action,” which scored 3.5 million views. The new season of “XO, Kitty” and upcoming new installment of “The Night Agent,” which premieres its second season in Jan. 23, also boosted the shows’ previous seasons onto the most-watched TV list, with “XO, Kitty” Season 1 coming in sixth place with 3.1 million views and “The Night Agent” Season 1 taking the No. 7 spot with 2.4 million views.

“Squid Game” Season 2 continued to dominate the non-English TV list, tallying up 13.2 million views in its fourth week on Netflix, still ranking as the most-watched non-English TV show of the week. Season 2 currently ranks as Netflix’s No. 2 most-watched non-English show ever with 165.7 million views to date, behind “Squid Game” Season 1, which still stands as Netflix’s most-watched non-English show ever with 265.2 million views to date since its 2021 release.