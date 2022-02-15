“Beavis and Butthead” are ready to make their comeback, in a big way.

Paramount announced the title for the new “Beavis and Butthead” movie, along with an official synopsis and a release date. Get ready for some nonsensical chuckling later this year.

The new movie, coming later in 2022, will be called “Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe.” (The last movie was 1996’s underrated “Beavis and Butthead Do America.”) Officially described as “perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made,” the new movie finds Beavis and Butthead “sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998.” They wind up on the Space Shuttle, and after traveling through a black home, reemerge in our time (this explains the old, wizened version of the characters teased by Paramount and creator Mike Judge). In the new movie they “look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State.”

Apparently, this explains where the characters have been since the end of the initial series (the last episode aired on November 28, 1997) but doesn’t factor in the short-lived reboot in 2011, which had the dimwitted duo watching YouTube videos and whatnot. (It lasted for a single season, despite performing relatively well in the ratings.)

The new movie, which with any luck will be written and directed by Judge, will premiere on Paramount+ alongside a new “Beavis and Butthead” series and war chest of classic episodes (over 200, fully remastered). Huh huh, you said chest.